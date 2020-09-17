El-Rufai Signs Kaduna State Penal Code 2020 That Will Punish Rapist Into Law

The Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai has signed the Kaduna State Penal Code (Amendment) Law 2020 which provides stiff penalties upon conviction for the rape of a child, including surgical castration for male convicts and bilateral salpingectomy for female convicts.

Documents by the Kaduna State government revealed that the “Principal Law” means that the Penal Code Law No. 5 of Kaduna State 2017 was amended by substituting Section 258, to now include the following;

“Whoever commits rape of a child below the age of fourteen (14) years shall on conviction, be punished with Surgical Castration and death.

“Whoever has sexual intercourse with a male child below the age of fourteen years shall be punished with surgical castration and death.

“Where a female adult is convicted for the offence of rape of a child, the Court shall punish the accused with Bilateral Salpingectomy and death.

“Where the victim is above fourteen years, the Court shall on conviction sentence the accused with a punishment of surgical castration and life imprisonment.

“Where the convict is a child, the Court shall order as appropriate under the Children and Young Person Law Cap 26 Laws of Kaduna State 1991.

“Where the victim is a child, the Court shall in addition to the conviction, order that the convict be listed in the Sex Offenders Register to be published by the Attorney General.

“Where the Court is trying the offence of rape involving a child below the age of fourteen years, corroboration of a medical report shall be necessary.”

The purpose of this Law is to amend the Penal Code Law No 5 2017, the document explained.