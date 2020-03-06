Electoral Offences Bill,New Electoral Laws needed urgently ~ INEC Boss

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has expressed hope for an expeditious passage of the bill for an Act for the establishment of the National Electoral Offences Commission, sponsored in the Senate by Senator Abubakar Kyari and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, which recently passed second reading.

Also, the Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2020, which was sponsored in the House of Representatives by Hon. John Dyegh, has passed first reading.

Meanwhile, as part of preparations for new electoral laws to govern elections and electoral processes in the country, the INEC boss proposed new electoral laws that would aid the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

The proposal was disclosed by Yakubu at a meeting with stakeholders, where he stated that he had hoped that the 2019 election would be the last manual election in Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day INEC retreat with members of the National Assembly on the Electoral Legal Framework in Lagos yesterday, Yakubu said: “The country can no longer afford to foot drag on this important legislation which will provide the framework to deal with impunity and brigandage in elections which are becoming more brazen essentially because violators of electoral laws are not effectively prosecuted.”

Tracing the recent history of attempts at electoral reforms in the country, Yakubu recalled the Uwais Committee on Electoral Reform of 2009; the Lemu Committee on the 2011 Post-election Violence and the Nnamani Committee on Electoral Reform of 2017.

He regretted, however, that 11 years after the Uwais recommendation, “we are still talking about the prosecution of electoral offences.”

Yakubu, therefore, urged the ninth National Assembly to make history by passing “this important bill” into law, adding: “It’s time to walk the talk.