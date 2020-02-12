Electricity in Nigeria is for the elite – NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari has expressed disappointment with the state of power generation in Nigeria.
Speaking at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit which provided opportunity for the signing of a $1.1 million grant between Nigeria and the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) as part-funding for the Abuja Independent Power Project (IPP) in Abuja on Tuesday February 11, the NNPC Chief lamented that Nigerians are still struggling to afford a day’s meal and that electricity is now “a luxury” exclusive for the elite.
Kyari stated that the challenges of power supply must be addressed before Nigeria can go into renewable energy.
He said;
“For this country and very many of us in sub-Saharan Africa, what we worry about today is actually the meals of today. There are many who can’t afford a meal a day. And of course, electricity is largely a luxury; it’s only for the elite, like all of us here.
“It is the dream of very many to have I-pass-my-neighbour in their homes. When you say, ‘do not use fossil fuel,’ but you have not provided alternatives. The world has not looked at their situation. The world has not recognised that there is abject poverty in the communities.
“We have to resolve the issue of electricity so that we can talk about renewable energy in the future and reduce the use of fossil fuel that has a high impact on the environment. We know that there is an energy transition in the world. With time, there will be less dependence on fossil fuel.
“We have gas in abundance, we must create infrastructure that will help create gas for power generation.
“We need power to create jobs and we must create prosperity, so that we can have peace in our country. We are grateful for this grant.”