Electricity in Nigeria is for the elite – NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari has expressed disappointment with the state of power generation in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit which provided opportunity for the signing of a $1.1 million grant between Nigeria and the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) as part-funding for the Abuja Independent Power Project (IPP) in Abuja on Tuesday February 11, the NNPC Chief lamented that Nigerians are still struggling to afford a day’s meal and that electricity is now “a luxury” exclusive for the elite.

Kyari stated that the challenges of power supply must be addressed before Nigeria can go into renewable energy.

He said;