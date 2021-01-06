Electricity Tariff Hike: FG Only Adjusted Bands For Effectiveness – Keyamo

By Adejumo Enock

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has said the Federal Government did not hike electricity tariffs but has adjusted some electricity bands for users to pay for consumed power.

Recall that some media outlets reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC had earlier announced that the Commission has increased electricity tariff.

He said the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission did not consult him or other members of the committee working on the new electricity tariffs regime before the announcement.

The minister said this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday.

His Words, “There has been no increase in tariff. What we agreed to do was to freeze certain bands. You know we have band A, B, C, D and so on and so forth. So, in the interim, what we did was to adjust certain bands and to ensure that certain persons who are supposed to be on some bands are not wrongly put on some other bands”.

“What has just been done is adjustment of certain bands but there has not been any increase in tariffs.”

Keyamo added that “We immediately called for a meeting on this issue and what NERC has released does not reflect what we agreed upon at the level of the committee. I can say I was not consulted and members of the committee also said they were not consulted.

“We are trying to fix a meeting for Thursday to find out exactly what happened and take it from there but I can assure (Nigerians) that we will soon come out with a statement before Nigerians to show the true position of things”. He said.