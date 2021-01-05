Electricity Tariff Hike: Labour Boss Slams NERC’s Action

By Adejumo Enock

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba has kicked against the recent hike to electricity tariff by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC on Tuesday.

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved the increase in electricity tariff payable by power consumers across the country.

Ait.live reported that the NLC Boss in a voice note said that since the technical committee set after the last increment was still working, there is an element of deceit in the NERC’s Policy.

He further expressed that by hiking electricity tariff, the Nigerian Government is acting elusive of the current hardship COVID-19 has caused to its citizens.