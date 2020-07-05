Elon Musk Endorses Kanye West For President Of The United States

American Rapper, Kanye West, on Sunday, announced that he intends to run for president in 2020.

West, 43, who made the announcement 122 days before the Nov. 3 election, tweeted: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!”

The tweet was ended with a #2020VISION hashtag.

The news was received with memes of disbelief and endorsement, including from his wife, Kim Kardashian West, who tweeted an American flag emoji, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who tweeted, “You have my full support!”

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

The rapper has spoken about running for president in the past. In 2015, he announced his bid for the White House at the MTV Video Music Awards while accepting the Video Vanguard Award.

“It’s about ideas, bro. New ideas. People with ideas. People who believe in truth,” West said during the rambling speech.

“And, yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president,” he had said.