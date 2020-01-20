Elon Musk says the Crew Dragon spacecraft is designed to escape a fireball ‘literally like something out of Star Wars’
A very delighted Elon Musk explained how the SpaceX Crew Dragon is designed to be able to escape from a fireball, celebrating the “risky” safety test of the spacecraft meant to show astronauts could survive a rocket failure. “Since the spacecraft has a very powerful base heat shield, and even a leeward-side heat shield, it should be really not significantly affected by a fireball,” Musk said. “So it could, quite literally like something out of Star Wars.” The SpaceX CEO evoked the scene near the end of “Return of the Jedi,” when the Millennium Falcon narrowly escaped the fiery blast of the Death Star. Unlike the Star Wars mission, the Crew Dragon launched with the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, which was intentionally shut down about 84 seconds into its flight.