Elton John cuts concert short after announcing he has walking pneumonia



Music legend, Elton John was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand after announcing that he was diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

The singer, who is continuing his multi-year farewell tour, lost his voice mid-way through his set at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday.

“I’ve just completely lost my voice. I can’t sing,” he told the crowd. “I’ve got to go. I’m sorry.” He then appeared to weep as he leaned on his piano and shook his head.



After making the announcement he was escorted off stage.

72 year old Elton John also posted about his illness to Twitter and Instagram, telling fans he was “deeply upset and sorry” for his performance while on tour in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday while thanking them for their support.

“I want to thank everyone who attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in Auckland tonight. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible.

“I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance,” he said, adding that he was “eternally grateful.”

Walking pneumonia is a relatively mild form of the illness that is generally caused by a lung infection caused by bacteria or viruses that is similar to a serious cold — but would certainly make a two-hour concert difficult.