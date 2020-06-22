Embassy Demolition: Buhari And APC Brought Shame To Nigeria – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) says the demolition of a property in the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana has ” further shown how Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) incompetence has destroyed the respect and honour other nations had for our country”.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan. The party says the Embassy Demolition highlights Buhari’s poor rating by other nations and exposed Nigeria’s lack of capacity to ” exude our nation pride as well as it’s failure to meaningfully engage other world leaders on diplomatic issues”.

The party says its disheartening that since the incident happened, the Government has not demonstrated the effort to fight for Nigeria’s integrity ” beyond tepid statements by our Minister of Foreign Affairs , Geoffrey Onyema”.

The part says the demolition is a ” huge contempt” that Buhari could have stopped ” through engagements at the highest level of diplomatic relations” but failed through incompetence and incapacity to ” articulate our national pride before other world leaders”.

The party also said the incident explains the rising attacks on Nigerians and Nigerian Interest in foreign lands under Buhari’s administration.

The party calls on the President to ” wake up both to his domestic and International responsibilities” and save Nigeria from further global embarassments.