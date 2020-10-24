‘Embrace Peace’ – African Diaspora Begs #EndSARS Demonstrators

Prince Debo Adesina, the African Diaspora Brand Ambassador Forum, has called on #EndSARS demonstrators to accept peace and engage the government in structural reforms that will strengthen better policing and good governance.

“#EndSARS would have been more justifiable to me had they been able to withdraw after a while and sit for further discussions on the round table”.

But they (the youths) prolonged the protest instead and allowed miscreants to hijack a good cause in the process! Adesina praised the dedication of the #EndSARS demonstrators, which he said would be documented in the annals of Nigeria’s civil rights movement.

He said, “My position is that it would be safer if the protestors of #EndSARS had picked leaders they trusted to speak on behalf of the cause.”

“We should all embrace peace and harmony from here on, and allow leaders to turn the current situation into a developmental process by addressing the people’s demands in terms of police and other issues.