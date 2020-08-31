“Embrace The Culture Of Writing Wills Before Death”– Lagos State Administrator-General Advises

The Lagos State Administrator-General, Mrs. Omotola Rotimi on Sunday called on all residents to embrace the culture of writing Wills while they are still fully healthy.

Mrs. Rotimi noted that timely action could potentially save families from avoidable legal cases and family acrimony after death.

She noted that the disharmony that families experience, when the breadwinner of the family dies intestate, could be avoided if individuals are “proactive and put their houses in order before they answer their maker’s call”.

Rotimi further admonished women contemplating marriage in the State to ensure that they enter into statutory marriages, stressing that the law of the State only recognises a legally married woman.

She encouraged residents, who have challenges on issues that border on the Will and its execution, to take advantage of the Office of the Administrator-General and Public Trustees in the Ministry of Justice, Alausa Secretariat.

Rotimi disclosed that the Office will not only serve as the Executor of the Will but also as the Administrator of estates, which includes when the beneficiaries are minors or in the diaspora.