Emefiele Seeks More Women In Leadership Positions

Stakeholders in private and public organisations have been urged to ensure all round gender development and equal opportunities in order to increase the number of women in leadership positions in Nigeria and across the world.

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, gave the charge at a commemorative webinar hosted by the bank’s Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, as part of activities to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day.

According to the statement from the CBN on Friday, while declaring open the webinar, Emefiele restated the bank’s commitment to continually promote gender diversity in the workplace, empower women and increase their active participation in the economy.

According to the CBN governor, the Apex bank recognised the potential of female leaders in different organisations and the Nigerian economy at large, and ensured equal opportunities for both male and female staff across every cadre in the bank.

Emefiele also cited the CBN/Bankers’ Committee affirmative action on 40 per cent and 30 per cent representation for women in top management and boards of Deposit Money Banks.

He identified unequal access to education, healthcare, finance and cultural barriers with gender stereotyping as some of the factors limiting the participation of women in leadership.

The CBN governor stressed the need to have appropriate policies in place in addition to making the right investments in programmes and services to promote women leadership and gender parity in order to enable them to contribute to the economy.

“There is an overwhelming evidence that organisations with a high level of female participation fare better than others,” he said.