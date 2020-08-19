Eminem Not Dead Despite #ripeminem Trending On Twitter

Social media is full of absurdities. So it makes sense that on Twitter on Wednesday, as of 3:30am, the hashtag “RIP Eminem” had more than 30,000 people tweeting under it, despite the fact that there is absolutely no news of the American rapper being anything but fine.

But who can stop the tweets once they have gained momentum? As is common to Twitter trends, a lot of the tweets under the hashtag were K-Pop fancams.

But even excluding the fancams, most tweets under the trend were of a humorous nature with many tweeting photos of, United States Vice President, Mike Pence, and Barack Obama to pay their tributes to the rap artist who is very much alive.

A Twitter user wrote, “ripeminem you were my idol since middle school,” with a photo of Mike Pence, US Vice President.

@NoLifeShaq wrote: “Y’all gotta chill with the #RipEminem…a nigga heart dropped like a mf 🤦🏽‍♂️”

@MoThaGod1: “Why is #ripeminem trending he is alive stop doing this it’s 2020 aka the worst year of all time.”

@khalid_oseni: “#ripeminem my favorite artist You will never be forgotten”

