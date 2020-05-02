Emir Of Kano Allegedly Hospitalized, In Critical Condition

Speculations run wild as news of Emir of Kano’s hospitalization circulates social media and other News reporting spheres.

It is gathered that the Emir, Dr. Tafida Abubakar Ila II was allegedly rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in the early hours of yesterday, May 1st.

Reports shows that the Emir was later transferred to the Nassarawa Specialist Hospital for further medical attention. Emir Tafida is said to be in critical condition.

The nature of the Emir’s illness is yet to be identified, and it is uncertain whether it is related to Covid-19.

Details of the Emir’s condition are sketchy as updates continue.

Emir Tafida is one of the four Emirs of the newly created Emirates in Kano State.