Emir Of Rano Passes On After Being Hospitalized

The Emir Of Rano Tafida Abubakar Illa has just been confirmed dead after being hospitalized earlier today at the Nassarawa Specialist Hospital.

The Emir was said to have been transferred from the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital due to a critical condition of an unknown ailment to the Nassarawa Specialist Hospital for further treatment.

The Emir of Rano is said to be one of the newly appointed Emirs by the State Governor Ganduje in Kano state.

He was survived by 2 wives and 17 children, the Secretary to the Rano Empire , Haruna sank made this announcement today May 2nd 2020.

Although the cause of his death is yet to be revealed but he would be buried immediately according to the muslim rights.