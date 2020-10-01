Emir Of Zazzau: Kaduna State Government Cancels Appointment Process Of New Monarch

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has cancelled the initial process for the appointment of a new Emir of Zazzau.

El-Rufai in a tweet on Wednesday said the cancellation was due to the exclusion of two interested applicants.

The Governor tweeted, “Kingmakers of Zazzau Emirate are currently engaged in a fresh process to recommend candidates for the office of the 19th Fulani Emir of Zazzau.

“KDSG directed a new round of the selection process after cancelling the initial process, which excluded two interested applicants,” he added.

Kingmakers of Zazzau Emirate are currently engaged in a fresh process to recommend candidates for the office of the 19th Fulani Emir of Zazzau. KDSG directed a new round of the selection process after cancelling the initial process, which excluded two interested applicants. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) September 30, 2020

Recall that the kingmakers nominated three princes last Thursday.

The rigorous exercise was witnessed by top government and security officials El-Rufai himself dispatched.

Eleven princes from the four dynasties of Zazzau emirate had declared their intention to succeed the late monarch, Shehu Idris.

They were Bashir Aminu (Iyan Zazzau), Aminu Shehu Idris (Turakin Zazzau), Muhammadu Munir Ja’afaru (Yariman Zazzau), Ahmad Nuhu Bammali (Magajin Garin Zazzau), Abdulkarim Aminu (Wanban Zazzau), Aminu Umaru Idris (Dangaladiman Zazzau).

The rest were Bello Umaru Idris (Baraden Zazzau), Saidu àMailafiya (Ciroman Zazzau), Shitu Dikko (Dangaladiman Waziri Zazzau), Sambo Shehu Idris (Sarkin Kudun Zazzau), and Yusuf Shehu Idris (Sadaukin Zazzau).