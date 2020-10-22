End SARS:Violent Youth raze Akeredolu’s campaign office, NDPHC boss house

The violence that has continued to rock Ondo State by violent youth under the guise of End SARS protest took another turn on Thursday as residential houses of some political leaders in the state were destroyed and burnt down.

The mob action took another dimension violent youth in Akure, the Ondo State capital resumed from where they left off on Wednesday as they set the campaign office of Governor Oluwarotim Akeredolu on fire

The campaign office located on Oyemekun road, which was used for campaign activities during the just concluded electioneering period in the state was said to have been lit by the hoodlums after vandalizing it.

Vehicles within the premises of the campaign offices were also not spared Just as the arson was going on in Akure, violent youth in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state were also said to be marking buildings of chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for attacks.A building belonging to Ife Oyedele, who was a governorship aspirant under the APC and the Executive Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) was razed with fire.The development has led to palpable tension in the state as residents feared that the move by the violent youth might escalate into political violence.



