#endinjustice: Nigerians Demand End To Injustice, Police Brutality

by on October 26, 2020
 

Nigerians on Twitter are demanding an end to injustice in the country, with the hashtag “endinjustice”

“We want justice for our brother and sister and we want a better Nigeria,” a user wrote.

