endinjustice: Nigerians Demand End To Injustice, Police Brutality

Nigerians on Twitter are demanding an end to injustice in the country, with the hashtag “endinjustice”
“We want justice for our brother and sister and we want a better Nigeria,” a user wrote.
See below:
*As Nigerians in Diaspora we cannot be quite or silent while the @MBuhari govt. try to cover up the #LekkitollgateMassacre We want Justice for our dead brothers and sisters and we want a better NIGERIA* #EndSARS #endinjustice #EndBadGovernmentinNIGERIA pic.twitter.com/wICCy5ct3g— Igho Kelly Khaline (@KellyKhaline) October 26, 2020
To all political office holders out there from the President to the Vice, Governors, Senators, kings etc Watchout we are coming for our rights #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria #EndSARS #endinjustice #EndPoliceBrutalities pic.twitter.com/wnU9GaRmiq— Movie Gang (@MovieGang123) October 26, 2020
They were shot when they holding the Nigeria's flag,they were shot singing the nations anthem,they were shot trying to live in their father land…#endinjustice pic.twitter.com/CpJOzKSCpL— african papi (@Mr_African_) October 26, 2020
Hope the message is clear now . Power need to be change now or never #endinjustice pic.twitter.com/YKJKBcrN8R— ABIOLA (@Biola60217800) October 25, 2020
You remember this video? NOTHING happened to the man!!#endinjustice https://t.co/JiJv6WpCh7— Iykechalyn (@iykechalyn) October 26, 2020
