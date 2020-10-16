EndPoliceBrutality: 14 Protesters Arrested In Ughelli Have Been Released – Gov Okowa

Fourteen #EndSARS demonstrators previously detained by the police in connection with the murder of a Police Corporal during the uprisings in Ughelli, Delta State, have all been freed.

“In line with our pledge to satisfy all the legitimate demands of the #EndSARS protesters in Delta State,” Governor Ifeanyi Okowa tweeted on Thursday, “all the protesters previously detained in Ughelli by the police have been freed.”

Two days ago, the governor made a pledge to the demonstrators.

The police were allegedly targeted by some hoodlums and a Corporal Etaga Stanley attached to the ‘A’ Division in Ughelli was killed last week.

With 25 rounds of live ammunition stolen, they even took his AK 47. However, the police retrieved the stolen weapon.