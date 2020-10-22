EndPoliceBrutality: Again, Hoodlums Set Police Station Ablaze In Lagos

Hoodlums on Thursday set the Police station in Ojodu Berger axis of Lagos State on fire while destroying properties worth millions of naira.

The mob also destroyed dozens of vehicles in the process.

BREAKING TIMES gathered that the hoodlums also looted expensive goods and destroyed ones they left behind.

The hoodlums tried to set the station ablaze on Wednesday but failed in their quest.

An affected trader, identified as Iya Agbo explained that they stole and damaged goods worth millions of naira.

Meanwhile, Officials from the Lagos State Fire Service rushed to scene of the incident to put out the fire.