EndPoliceBrutality: Gov Obiano Visits SARS Offices In Anambra, Frees Detainees

On Saturday, the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, visited the three offices of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Offices In Ekwulobia, Neni and Awkuzu were the ones visited by the Governor.

Breaking Times gathered that during the visit, the Governor unconditionally issued bail to three prisoners unlawfully detained by the defunct unit.

Speaking during the exercise, Governor Obiano said, “All those unlawfully detained have been released by the State Police Commissioner, and all those remanded by order of the court will remain there until their cases are decided.”

Obiano had his senior security advisor, James Nwafor, who was formerly a SARS boss in the state prior to his appointment, sacked on Thursday.

He had also vowed to release imprisoned individuals and also ensure that Nwafor, who was accused of killing and maiming several, was brought to the book.