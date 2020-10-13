EndPoliceBrutality: Kanye West Lends Voice In Support Of Protesters

Popular African American musician, Kanye West has joined hordes of celebrities trooping in to express solidarity for the ongoing protests against Police brutality in Nigeria.

West, like many others took to his Twitter account late Monday, saying he supports the cry to end harassment, and even killings, at the hands of the police.

He added that the Nigerian government must heed the complaints and attend to the reports from citizens.

“I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries. #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria,” West said.

I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

Prior to this, Arsenal football club midfielder, Mesut Ozil alongside Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford both lent their voices against police brutality in Nigeria.

The unrest in Nigeria, following the youths desire in ensuring that the highly criticized Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) units becomes scrapped has continued to gain support both locally and internationally.

Upon recent declaration by IGP Adamu that the squad has effectively been banned, Nigerians have remained resolute, believing it is becoming one too many a ban with no visible results.

Reacting, German midfield maestro, Mesut Ozil via his twitter handle said, “Horrible to hear what’s going on in Nigeria. Let’s make it a trending topic everywhere”.

“#EndSARS – My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. #EndPoliceBrutality” — Mesut Özil

England’s star forward, Marcus Rashford tweeted “My thoughts and prayers are with those affected. #EndSARS.”

Relatedly, Antonio Rüdiger via his handle said:

“Police brutality in Nigeria needs attention. You do that to your own people. It is so sad what is going on there. This has to end. #PeaceFirst #EndSARS.”