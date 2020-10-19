EndPoliceBrutality: NECO Postpones Examination

Computer Studies Practical’s scheduled for Monday, October 19, 2020 was postponed by the National Examination Council (NECO) until November 16 , 2020

This was revealed in a statement made on Sunday by the Head of the Division of Information and Public Relations, NECO, Azeez Sani.

Sani said the decision was taken because of ongoing protests by #EndSARS, disrupting the movement of citizens and vehicles.

He clarified that the supply of examination materials was affected by the protest.

The statement said, “This is to notify the general public and in particular candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been forced to reschedule the earlier scheduled Paper I Computer Studies Practical to take place on Monday 19 October 2020 from 10:00 am to 1 pm.” The review of this paper is now scheduled to take place from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday 16 November 2020.

This unexpected incident was triggered by a demonstration by #EndSARS, which blocked the free flow of transport at the gateway to the city of Benin.

Two days ago, the NECO delivery truck had left its take-off point well in advance to supply exam materials to some states and has since been caught up in the blockage.

The Council wishes to inform all interested parties and the general public that the review materials concerned have been recovered intact and are in the custody of the vault of NECO.