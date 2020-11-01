EndPoliceBrutality: ‘No Police Officer Would Be Forced To Return To Duty’ – PSC Says

The Police Service Commission (PSC) confirmed that it would not force any police officer to return to duty.

This disclosure was made known in a statement by Ikechukwu Ani, its Director of Publicity and Public Relations.

In response to a newspaper publication, the statement claimed that the commission had threatened to fire officers who had not returned to work.

The commission said the report was inaccurate, stating that firing any police officer who does not return to work would be most disrespectful to the commission.

Recall how protests turned violent in different parts of the world, mainly after the army fired on peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

Hoodlums have killed over 20 police offices, and scores of stations were set ablaze.

The army shooting has also resulted in recorded attacks on private property and companies.

Amongst others, the BRT bus station, TV Continental (TVC), Adekunle police station, Herbert Macaulay Yaba and Lagos City Mall were some of the properties damaged by the hoodlums.