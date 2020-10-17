EndPoliceBrutality: Police Commission To Dismiss 37 Ex-SARS Officers; Prosecute 24 For Misconduct

For dismissal from service, no less than 37 former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad were recommended.

It is also expected that the Police Service Commission (PSC) will order the prosecution of 24 other ex-SARS operatives for separate acts of professional misconduct.

These were the highlights of a study prepared by the Federal Government in 2018 by the Presidential Commission on SARS Reform to reform the dreaded unit.

Among other items, the presidential panel had investigated complaints of abuses of human rights and abuse of office against SARS and had suggested reform or restructuring of the outfit.

Presenting a report to the Chairman of the PSC, Musiliu Smith, in Abuja on Friday, Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Human Rights, called for the speedy implementation of the recommendations of the council.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC spokesman, confirmed that Ojukwu noted that the PSC chairman had the capacity to deal properly with the panel’s report.

The statement was entitled ‘PSC to Human Rights Commission partner, promises urgent action on the SARS reform study of the presidential panel.’

Ojukwu was quoted as saying in the statement, “We have come to see a PSC willing to play a leading role in the reform of the Nigerian Police Force.”

The statement read further , “Ojukwu said, at the conclusion of the public hearing, the jury recommended 37 police officers for dismissal and 24 were recommended for prosecution.