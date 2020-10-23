EndPoliceBrutality: Threats To Officials Affected Power Supply In South East – EEDC

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has lamented the interruption of its technical and maintenance teams’ operations following hazardous working conditions triggered by ongoing protests across parts of the South East States.

In a statement on Friday by the Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Eze, “the company also condemned threats to the lives of its employees, which Eze said had resulted in many unattended reported defects affecting the supply of its customers.

However, as soon as normalcy returned, the company promised close monitoring of the situation, assuring clearance of all outstanding faults and restoration of supply.

The statement read in part, “Several recorded faults affecting supply to our valued customers have yet to be resolved, as our workers lives are under threat, and their protection is not yet assured.

However, we are conscious and concerned about the untold inconveniences that this situation has caused our customers, who are currently out of supply, to understand how important electricity is for all, particularly because due to the enforced curfew and unrest, most people stay safe at home.

Safety and a secure atmosphere are elements of our activity that we do not compromise, as they allow our field staff to perform their duties effectively without fear.

“We track the situation closely, however, and as soon as normalcy returns, all remaining faults will be cleared and the supply restored”.