EndPoliceBrutality: UK Shuts Visa Application Centres In Nigeria

Following crisis emanating from #EndSARS protests in the country, The United Kingdom UK, has reacted by shutting down its Visa application centres in Nigeria.

They made this known via their website in a statement titled ‘Important Closure Of Our Visa Application Centre’.

According to the statement, “Due to situation in Nigeria and for safety of both staff and applicants, our centres in Nigeria will be closed for 48 hours minimum.

Applicants with booked appointments will have to reschedule their appointments for next week, from 26th October, 2020.

“We will continue updating our page so as to give you latest update concerning the situation.

“We apologize for any inconvenience it might have caused you; thanks for your cooperation.