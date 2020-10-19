EndPoliceBrutality: ‘You Have Every Right To Protest Peacefully’ – Buhari Tells Youths

President Muhammadu Buhari stated recently that Nigerian Youths have the right to protest peacefully while making demands to their leaders.

President Buhari made the disclosure during a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, advised the protesters to be careful of unscrupulous elements that would like to hijack their movement to accomplish mischief.

However, relaying President Buhari ‘s opinion on the ongoing #EndSARS protest, the Minister further revealed that the President promised to oversee that the reforms are fully implemented.

According to Dare, “The President also appealed to the protesters to give the Federal Government time to address demands they crave for.

“The President stressed that the youths of this country have spoken and he has heard and will now commence work on their behalf”, Dare further said.