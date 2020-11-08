EndPoliceBrutality: ‘Youths Desire Accountable, Open Leadership – Okonjo-Iweala

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian Finance Minister, said the recent #EndSARS protests demonstrated Nigerian youths’ desire for more accountable and open leaders.

As the continent strives to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, she therefore urged the Federal Government and other African governments to adopt free, transparent and accountable governance.

Okonjo-Iweala made the disclosure on Saturday, at the 15th Bowen University Convocation in Iwo, Osun State.

According to her, “The young population of Africa is increasingly demanding better governance, including openness and accountability, from its leaders”.

Continuing, she said the recent #EndSARS campaign in Nigeria is a clear example of the transparency needed.

“With its increasingly rising debt profile, Africa also needs to exercise greater caution.

“The continent can not tolerate repetitive circles of rapid borrowing, debt sustainability problems, and debt restructuring and forgiveness to satisfy creditors.

“In that regard, a significant aspect of Africa ‘s post-COVID-19 reconstruction is needed to enhance the ability and tools of countries to boost domestic resource mobilisation”, she added.