EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria: The Peoples Rights Will No Longer Be Violated- Gbajabiamila

Following the police brutality on protesters calling for a total end to SARS, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has vowed to ensure that the rights of citizens will no longer be violated.

Some members of the Police Force, NPF, have been seen shooting at protesters as they continue to clamor for a total ban of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, across the nation.

The Speaker who revealed this on his twitter handle on Monday evening appealed to Nigerians to remain calm as they call on the government to reform the police force and bring all offending officers to book.

Gbajabiamila promiesed that he alongside, some other stakeholders will be on top of the situation and keep the people updated.

“I have spoken to the Commissioner of Police of Lagos and I am in touch with my member representing Surulere, in the State Assembly, Hon Desmond Elliot who is presently on his way to Area C Police station where some protesters are being held. We will ensure that People’s rights are not violated”, he said.