#EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria: The Struggle Is Far From Over- Nigerians

October 11, 2020
 

A cross section of Nigerians have resolved not to relent on the EndSars protest despite the announcement by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, has been disbanded.

According to them, they will not be swayed with mere statement as the struggle is far from over.

The IGP had announced that members of SARS will be dissolved and redeployed to other departments in the Nigerian Police Force, NPF.

But in a swift reactions Nigerians disagreed with the Police decision to redeploy them, carrying placards with inscription such as “You can’t reform a terrorist, just EndSars, Stop releasing watery statements, Buhari must explain what item 2 means, ” amongst others.

A tweeter user who tweets with the name @2muchAkanni said at about 8.30pm Sunday night from Sangotedo through to the Victoria Island, VI, area of Lagos was still blocked as protesters have refuse to cease action despite the announcement from the IGP earlier today.

According to him the struggle is now wearing a new phase #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria, “They only redeployed those criminals, we don’t want them in the system at all”, he said.

Some reactions below;

Convener of the BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, movement Oby Ezekwesili tweeted;

Some celebrities lend their voices to the #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria.

