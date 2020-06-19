EndRape: United Kingdom Pledges Support For Nigerian Victims.

The United Kingdom announced their unflinching loyalty towards helping Nigeria fight rape, in tandem with the global celebration of annual international day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict on June 19.

“We want to eliminate the culture of impunity around such horrific crimes, strengthen justice for survivors and hold perpetrators to account,” a statement from the British Deputy High Commission said on Thursday.

“We are working alongside organisations, civil society actors and individuals in partnership with the Nigeria Federal and State governments” – The UK statement reads.

The country has also promised to renew efforts to challenge harmful sexual crimes perpetuated against victims in conflict, and to extend succor to victims and survivors, with particular focus on women and girls in the North Eastern part of the country.

The UK will also launch the Murad Code, a global survivor-centred code of conduct that will prevent the re-traumatisation of survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. The initiative will be launched later in the year, according to the statement.

The initiative is named after Nobel Peace Laureate Nadia Murad, and will uphold international standards with regards to documenting conflict-related sexual violence.

The code will further strengthen investigation into sexual violence crimes, and support the UK’s efforts to strengthen justice and accountability for all survivors.