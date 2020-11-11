EndSARS: 10 Policemen Dismissed, 18 Demoted For Murder, Corruption, Others

Ten officers have been discharged by the Lagos State Police Command for crimes ranging from murder, gross misconduct, disproportionate use of authority, corrupt practices, and incompetence.

This was stated clearly in a press release on Wednesday by the Lagos police public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement noted that some of the personnel affected were attached to the Lagos State Police Command, while others worked throughout the state of Lagos in different police formations.

“The statement read in part,” The Police Command has prosecuted 81 staff for massive criminal and operational offences committed between October 2019 and October 2020, ranging from murder, discreditable behavior, undue use of force, unethical practices and incompetence, in its attempt to foster professionalism and core values of policing in Lagos State.

“Ten staff were dismissed, eighteen of the men were reduced in ranks.