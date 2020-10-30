EndSARS: 53 Arrested Over NYSC Camp Looting – IGP

According to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, about 53 people have been arrested by security operatives in connection with the theft of property at the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps in the Kubwa region of Abuja.

He also promised that those who robbed the NYSC camp would be punished accordingly.

After an on-the-spot evaluation of the NYSC camp in conjunction with the NYSC Director-General, Brig. General Ibrahim Shuaibu, on Friday, IGP Adamu provided the disclosure in an interview with newsmen.

Some of the looters also willingly returned some of the items that were stolen, according to him.

“A total of fifty-three suspects have been arrested and will be tried”.

He told Nigerians to not hesitate in reporting anybody seen with any NYSC property that was stolen, all those involved in the attack would be brought to justice”, IGP Adamu disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, called on members of the public to stop any attack on his orientation camps, as no palliatives exist in any of his camps.

“People think there are palliatives in NYSC camps, and I want to tell Nigerians that we have no palliatives in our camps”.

“On November 10, we are planning to restart the orientation program, and l want to use this opportunity to appeal to hoodlums to stop the attack on our facilities,” said Ibrahim.