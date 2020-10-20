Endsars: Adress Nigerians, NUJ To Buhari

The Nigerian Union Of Journalists has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come out and address Nigerians with a clear strategy on how to tackle the grievances faced by protesters.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Union’s National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Liman, saying the union is alarmed by continued silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the #EndSARS protests that have engulfed the country.

“Certainly, the President has not lost his voice, Nigerians are waiting as the nation sits on a time.”

” Nigerians, mainly the youths are protesting against police brutality that had characterised the operations of the dreaded Special Anti-Rubbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police. The disbanded SARS was legendary in its abuse of human rights.

The union also called on the Inspector General of Police to end all acts of impunity against journalists, stressing the need for the IG to release detained journalists.