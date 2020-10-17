EndSARS: Again, Anonymous Hacks CBN Website

On Friday night, a decentralised multinational “hacktivist” group “Anonymous” assumed responsibility for taking down the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website.

Breaking Times checks revealed that the message “500- Internal server error” was displayed on the website. The resource you are searching for has a problem, and it can not be shown.

The glitch caused the site of the apex bank to go on and off intermittently.

“A tweet by one of its affiliates, @loriansynaro, which reads, in part,” #Anonymous #OpNigeria #EndSARS #EndSarsNow, was retweeted by Anonymous. #Offline was taken from the website of the Nigerian central bank. https:/cbn.gov.ng | DOWN TANGO.’

#Nigeria: International hackers & Anonymous continue the cyber campaign against the government to call out corruption, demand police reform, and show solidarity with brave protestors. #OpNigeria #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #ReformTheNigerianPolice https://t.co/EjVT4q6VLt — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 16, 2020

The hackers said the series of attacks on websites operated by the government is to help the widespread demonstrations in Nigeria against police brutality.

But claims saying that its website was compromised were denied by the CBN.

A statement released by Ag. Corporate Communications Officer, Osita Nwanisobi, said the website of the country’s apex bank is ‘stable’.