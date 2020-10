The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)’s Twitter account has been compromised by popular hacking group, Anonymous.

A message threatening to expose Nigerian authorities secrets was posted by the hackers.

The group stated, “We #Anonymous are out to uncover the hidden and dirty files of the government”, it read.

“Position #ENDTOPOLICEBRUTALITY #Twitterdown #NBChacked” with the added message.

Also, the website was not available at 9:25 am.