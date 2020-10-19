EndSARS: Anonymous Hacks Nigerian Stock Exchange Website

In support of the #EndSARS Demonstrations Against Police Violence, Anonymous has taken over control of the Nigerian Stock Exchange website.

Hackers hijacked the website’s admin panel, nse.com.ng, on Monday afternoon.

Below is a screenshot of the admin panel of the site that was breached by the group.

“We hacked into the full Nigerian Stock Exchange website admin panel, so this time we decided to leave a message as later, we will be leaking more out of this website. It tweeted, wait for us, #OpNigeria #EndSARS.

Note that Breaking Times had previously documented how the group claimed responsibility for hacking the websites of the Lagos State Government, Nigeria Police Force, Central Bank of Nigeria and official twitter handle of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).