EndSARS: Arsenal Condole With Nigerian Fans Involved In Lekki Toll Gate Massacre

Arsenal Football Club has condoled with their Fans in Nigeria involved in the Lekki Toll Gate shooting on Wednesday night.

In a statement released via its official Twitter handle, the London club said “to our Nigerian Fans, we see you. We hear you. We feel you. We have read our replies. We have seen the footage. We cannot imagine the pain. Our thoughts are with everyone in Nigeria. Stay strong. Stay safe.”

Nigeria’s security forces reportedly shot dead demonstrators protesting against police brutality in Lagos, according to several witnesses.

Hundreds of people were at the site at the time of the shooting, which witnesses said took place around 7pm local time.