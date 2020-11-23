EndSARS: Brig. Gen.Taiwo And His Father Have Penchant For Pulling The Trigger, Alleges Manmustwack

By Seun Adeuyi

As the Judicial Panel of inquiry setup by Lagos State government continues to probe the deeper involvement of the military in the alleged shooting and killing of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll gate on October 20, a Twitter user @manmustwack alleged that Brig Gen. Taiwo, the Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has a penchant for pulling the trigger just like his late father Colonel Ibrahim Taiwo.

According to him, Brig Gen. Ahmed Taiwo is the son of former Military Governor of Kwara State Colonel Ibrahim Taiwo during Murtala Mohammed’s regime.

He highlighted that Colonel Ibrahim Taiwo, the then Captain with the Lagos Garrison in Yaba alongside Lieutenant Muhammadu Buhari, 2nd Lieutenant Sani Abachi and Major Theophilus Danjuma all played key roles in Nigeria’s 1966 counter coup against General Aguiyi Ironsi’s administration.

He said that during the Nigerian Civil war, Colonel Taiwo was one of key figures of Asaba killings as he ordered the execution of thousands of indigenes of Igbo tribe.

Meanwhile, his son, Gen. Ahmed Taiwo is being drilled by the Lagos panel over pulling the triggers during the #EndSARS demonstration period.

Gen. Ahmed Taiwo had earlier this week told the panel that the Nigerian Army took live bullets to Lekki Toll gate.

During the cross examined by a senior advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) Olumide Fusika, Taiwo stated that the live rounds were not used on protesters but added that the soldiers who opened fire used blank bullets, while their colleagues carrying live rounds were stationed to thwart further disrupt of peace caused by the thugs.

When asked if he didn’t see the Army’s post on twitter that the Lekki incident was fake news; Ibrahim replied that he didn’t, adding that he doesn’t own a twitter account.