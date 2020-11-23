EndSARS: Brig. Gen. Taiwo’s Father Masterminded The Asaba Massacre During The Nigerian Civil War

By Seun Adeuyi

As the Judicial Panel of inquiry setup by Lagos State government continues to probe the deeper involvement of the military in the alleged shooting and killing of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll gate on October 20, a Twitter user, @manmustwack, alleged that Brig Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, the Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island is the son of late Col. Ibrahim Taiwo that masterminded the Asaba Masacar during the Nigerian Civil War.

According to him, Brig Gen. Ahmed Taiwo is the son of former Military Governor of Kwara State Colonel Ibrahim Taiwo during Murtala Mohammed’s regime.

It was learnt that Taiwo’s father, then a Captain with the Lagos Garrison in Yaba, was one of the many officers (including 2nd Lieutenant Sani Abacha, Lieutenant Muhammadu Buhari, Lieutenant Ibrahim Bako, Lt Colonel Murtala Muhammed, and Major Theophilus Danjuma among others), who staged what became known as the Nigerian Counter-Coup of 1966 because of grievances they felt towards the administration of General Aguiyi Ironsi’s government which quelled the 15 January 1966 coup.

During the Nigerian Civil War, late Col. Taiwo was one of the key figures in the Asaba massacre.

It was stated that he was the principal actor who ordered thousands of defenceless indigenes be gunned down in an execution style in Asaba, an incident that made history as “greatest recorded genocidal act during its civil war”.

The late Taiwo was also linked to the coup that ousted Yakubu Gowon and brought Murtala Mohammed to power, under cover of his Supply and Transport duties in the army while he was working closely with then Lt. Col. Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, his son, Gen. Taiwo is being drilled by the Lagos panel over pulling the triggers during the #EndSARS demonstration period.

Gen. Ahmed Taiwo had earlier this week told the panel that the Nigerian Army took live bullets to Lekki Toll gate.

During the cross examined by a senior advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) Olumide Fusika, Taiwo stated that the live rounds were not used on protesters but added that the soldiers who opened fire used blank bullets, while their colleagues carrying live rounds were stationed to thwart further disrupt of peace caused by the thugs.

When asked if he didn’t see the Army’s post on twitter that the Lekki incident was fake news; Ibrahim replied that he didn’t, adding that he doesn’t own a twitter account.