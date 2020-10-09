EndSars: Buhari Meets IGP, Days After Nationwide Protest

President Muhammadu Buhari for the first time met with the Inspector-Generalof Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu over the recent EndSars protest by Nigerians across the country, days after Nigerians began agitating for it to be scrapped

The President on Friday night during the meeting appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience and calm as they freely exercise their right to peaceful protest.

Buhari directed the IGP to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses and ensure that these personnels are brought to book.

“I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience & calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

Buhari, since the protest began hasn’t spoke to Nigerians until Friday night, raising concerns among the people.