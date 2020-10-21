EndSARS: Buhari Must Act Now – Obasanjo Condemns Shootings, Govt Denials

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive action in various parts of the country to resolve the unrest.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former Nigerian leader said Buhari “must act now before it is too late.”

“As such, this time calls for leadership and mature leadership,” he said.

The youths and EndSARS demonstrators were also called upon by Obasanjo to give peace a chance.

Obasanjo said that his heart was heavy and he was extremely worried about the situation that was going on.

He stressed that this was a crucial moment in the Nation’s history.

The Owu-born elder Statesman instructed Buhari to discourage the use of brute force by the military and other security agencies.

“The shooting and assassination of unarmed demonstrators, no matter the degree of provocation, has never been successful in suppressing public outrage and frustation.

He added that the Government must learn to take responsibility for faulted actions.