EndSARS: CACOVID To Rehabilitate 44 Police Stations, Spend N150bn On Youth Empowerment — CBN Governor

By Seun Adeuyi

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) will rebuild all the police stations that were damaged in the country during the recent protest against police brutality in Nigeria.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lagos on Wednesday at the office of the CBN, Emefiele also disclosed the alliance planned to spend N150bn on youth empowerment.

According to the CBN governor, CACOVID had so far spent N43.27bn on the acquisition of medical equipment and supplies, and food palliatives for the vulnerable, among others.

His words, “CACOVID has committed to fully rehabilitate all 44 damaged and destroyed police stations nationwide in a bid to restore provision of security in affected locations.

“To further strengthen the security apparatus in the country, CACOVID has committed to provide over N100bn to procure equipment and gadgets for the Nigerian Police Force over the next two years; as our contribution to fully modernise the Nigerian Police.

“Our preliminary analysis indicates that unemployment particularly amongst the youth was a critical factor behind the unrest. As a result, CACOVID has committed to create a high impact youth development program that will provide technical and vocational education to over 4 million Nigerian youths over the next 5 years.

“Students will be trained on craftwork, plumbing, masonry, capentry, and other artisanal related skills for which sufficient demand exist in Nigeria.

“Over N150bn is expected to be deployed towards the set up and implementation of the youth development programme, which will be available at select training centers across the country.”

According to him, selected students on conclusion of the programme would be certified by the appropriate standards board and would be eligible to receive loans to support their entrepreneurial pursuits.

So far, Emefiele said, over N25bn would be domiciled in a fund to support these entrepreneurial pursuits.

He said, these efforts represent some of the essential steps that were important in preventing future unrest within the communities.