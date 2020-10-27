#EndSARS: Catalogues Of Different Judicial Panels Of Inquiry Over The Years | How Far They Have Come
Nigerian author and human rights Lawyer, Ayo Sogunro has expressed concerns over newly formed judicial panels expected to look into the #EndSARS demands.
The Author via his Twitter handle, displayed catalogue of judicial panels of inquiry set up over the years with no specific action taken to address problems that concerns human rights violations and extra-judicial killings.
In a chain of tweets, the author revealed judicial panels that has longed been setup in the country and yet no decisive action taken to address problems.
See catalogues below: