EndSARS: Catalogues Of Different Judicial Panels Of Inquiry Over The Years | How Far They Have Come

Nigerian author and human rights Lawyer, Ayo Sogunro has expressed concerns over newly formed judicial panels expected to look into the #EndSARS demands.

The Author via his Twitter handle, displayed catalogue of judicial panels of inquiry set up over the years with no specific action taken to address problems that concerns human rights violations and extra-judicial killings.

In a chain of tweets, the author revealed judicial panels that has longed been setup in the country and yet no decisive action taken to address problems.

See catalogues below:

1999 – Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission (Oputa Panel). Set up to investigate the causes, nature and extent of human rights abuses between 1966 and 1999, identify perpetrators, redress injustices, and prevent future violations’.



Report submitted. No action taken. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) October 26, 2020

2001 – Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Zaki Biam massacre where up to 200 people in Zaki Biam, Benue State were killed by soldiers.



Report submitted. No action taken on the panel's report. Nobody was held accountable. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) October 26, 2020

2006 – Justice Olasumbo Goodluck Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the Apo Six killings by the police in Abuja.



Report submitted indicting a senior officer and some junior officers. Five of the junior officers were charged, two were convicted. The senior officer was promoted. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) October 26, 2020

2008 – Plateau State Prince Bola Ajibola Commission of Inquiry on the series of ethnic and religious crisis in Jos in November 2008.



Report submitted indicting some political actors in the crisis. No action taken. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) October 26, 2020

2009 – Dike Committee to “investigate the circumstances leading to the alleged killing of the leader of Boko Haram and killing of over 17 police officers”



Report noted a “festering systemic dysfunction” that would increase the Boko Haram crisis. Recommendations not implemented. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) October 26, 2020

2010 – Solomon Lar Presidential Advisory Committee on the January 2010 Jos Crisis.



Report submitted. No action taken. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) October 26, 2020

2011 – Presidential Committee on the Security Challenges in the North-East Zone of Nigeria.



Report submitted. Recommendations included probing some politicians and the Joint Task Force for their roles, and court martial soldiers for human rights violations. No action taken. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) October 26, 2020

2013 – NHRC investigation into the killings in Baga.



Report noted the "persistent and credibly attested allegations of indiscriminate disposal of dead human remains by personnel of both the JTF and the Borno State Environmental Protection Agency". No action taken — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) October 26, 2020

2016 – Kaduna State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the Shiite massacre.



Report submitted and blamed the IMN for the massacre. Some action taken – Islamic Movement of Nigeria banned. Nobody held accountable for the killings. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) October 26, 2020

2017 – Rann IDP camp bombing investigation.



Report concluded that “people were not expected to amass at that location” and that “it appeared as a place that could equally be used for enemy activities”. Victim blamed. Nobody held accountable. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) October 26, 2020