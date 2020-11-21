EndSARS: CCTV Footage Shows Military Started Fire At Lekki Toll Gate

By Idowu Maryam

The video footage shown at the Lagos panel on #EndPoliceBrutality, showed that the fire started at a side of the toll gate was caused by the Military.

Closed-Circuit Television footage of the October 20 Lekki Toll Gate shooting has shown that military, not protesters, started the fire at the lekki area.

SaharaReporters has reported that the footage showed soldiers arriving in about four vans and taking over the barricade at the toll gate after forcing the protesters to move towards Lekki.

In the CCTV footage played at the Lagos Judicial Panel on Saturday, protesters were not near the toll gate when the fire started except military vehicles.

The video also showed protesters running towards the lagoon near the Lekki Toll Gate as they fled from the military.

The video which is currently being reviewed by the Lagos judicial panel investigating alleged human rights violations by the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) was submitted to the panel by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) which manages the tollgate.

Soldiers reportedly opened fire on #EndSARS protesters who had converged on the facility on October 20. But the army insists its men only fired blank bullets into the air to chase the crowd away, and scatter the gathering.

But a CNN investigation indicted the army of firing live bullets directly into the crowd of protesters, reportedly killing some and wounding many.