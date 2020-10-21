EndSARS: @ChiomaChuka Declines NHRC Panel Invitation, Says Govt Has No Interest In Human Rights

Social Media and Communication Strategist, Chioma Agwuegbo said she turned down the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) invitation to join other panel members that is expected to look into police abuse on Nigerians, saying it was a waste of her time.

Recall that the National Human Rights Commission instituted 11 man panel that will investigate meticulously incident that concerns human rights violation by Police personnel.

One of the selected member, Agwuegbo via her twitter handle said, “What is the point of honouring the invitation when the government clearly has no interests in the right of humans”.

I declined the NHRC panel invitation early this morning. It is a waste of my time. This government has no interest in human rights. https://t.co/oryCmMIuKa — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) October 21, 2020