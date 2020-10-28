EndSARS, #CongoIsBleeding, #EndAnglophoneCrisis And Other Protests Across Africa [SEE LIST]

Below are list of Protest ongoing across the continent of Africa at the moment.

In Cameroon- #EndAnglophoneCrisis

6 innocent primary schoolchildren were murdered while studying in their classroom in Kumba, Cameroon.

In DR Congo- #CongoIsBleeding

Whether it’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube, you might have recently seen the hashtag, #CongoIsBleeding. The bleeding of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), its people and its natural resources didn’t just start in recent month or years, but we can go as far as during the colonization days when Congo was privately owned by King Leopold II of Belgium from 1885 to 1908.

In Namibia- #ShutItAllDown

ShutItAllDown is a wave of ongoing Gender Based Violence protests across Namibia aimed at stopping the spread of rape and killing of women. The protests which began on 6 October followed the killing of 22 year old Shannon Wasserfall whose remains were reportedly found buried in a shallow grave near Walvis Bay, 6 months after she went missing.

In Nigeria- #EndSARS

End SARS or #EndSARS is a decentralised social movement and series of mass protests against police brutality in Nigeria. The slogan calls for the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a notorious unit of the Nigerian Police with a long record of abuses.

In South Africa- #AmINext

According to the most recent statistics released by the South African Police Service, a woman is murdered every three hours in South Africa. The country has one of the highest rates of rape in the world, and, according to the most recent data from the World Health Organization, it ranks fourth out of a hundred and eighty-three countries when it comes to femicide, or the killing of a woman or girl on account of her gender. Every week, there is a story in South Africa that should stop us in our tracks—a newspaper report detailing what feels like a freak detonation of psychotic, demented violence against women, a one-off explosion of hate that somehow just keeps on happening.