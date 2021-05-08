EndSARS: Controversy Trails Femco’s Financial Report

A not-for-profit organisation and one of the leading supporters of the #EndSARS campaign, the Feminist Coalition, has come under fire over its financial report released on Saturday.

Femco is one of the major groups that provided financial support for protesters last year during the struggle against brutality and extrajudicial killings of citizens by the now-disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

Donations were made to the coalition by their supporters through bitcoin, after government authorities reportedly blocked its account.

The coalition stopped receiving donations after the protest, saying it would give a breakdown of how the remaining funds of would be disbursed.

The coalition, which received over N150m donation for #EndSARS, was under fire for releasing its financial report to “donors” only while critics demand that the group makes the report public.

“Donors to the October 2020 peaceful #EndSARS protests have been emailed a copy of the completed audit. Thank you again to all who donated. The Feminist Coalition continues to work on women-focused project,” the coalition tweeted on Saturday.

SIAO carried out the complete audit, for a period of six months which ended on 31 March 2021.

This sparked outrage on social media (Twitter).

Taiwo Ajakaye tweeted: “The difference between what FEMCO released THEN & NOW is just the COLOR. “Memorial for the fallen” from N5.2 million “Memorial of Victims DOCUMENTARY” N2 million. Well, they spent N6 million on your Mental health during the protest. Wait, they also avoided CRYPTO STORY”

“Anyway Femco’s clear and egregious dishonesty isn’t among the top 50 problems currently facing Nigeria and it doesn’t really change anything so I won’t follow this matter anymore. I’m just reporting everybody to themselves so that we wont ask “How did we get here” in future,” freelance Journalist David Hundeyin tweeted.

@Rubylaren: “You people didn’t ask Rinu and sons for audited statements. Rinu that they donated money to. It’s only FemCo y’all have voices against. Go and ask your misogynistic fave for audits of the donations made to her account too.”

@TheKairePlus: “Donations were thrown to the public. Most people donated anonymously. The audit was meant to be thrown to the public as well. Why hiding it from the public? Feels like you have something to hide.”

@Sujodamystique: “We’re asking for how they got emails from bank and Crypto donors, you’re posting “audit” that’s even more vague than the last one. What’s the difference with this one, absence of yellow background? It’s commendable how you’ve chosen to throw your integrity in the mud for Femco.”

Afolabi Adedoyin: “I worked part time with PWC for 2yrs currently working with Bishop and Rooks (Audit firm), if what FemCo presented is what an Audited Financial Statement looks like no Auditors statement, no seal and guarantee from the Audit firm that the statement shows a fair view….”