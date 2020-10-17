EndSARS: Dcn Festus Osaigbovo Commends Obaseki’s Prompt Response

Edo State Liaison officer in Abuja, Dcn Festus Osaigbovo has applauded the prompt response of Governor Godwin Obaseki towards the release of all that were arrested during the #EndSARS protest across the state.

Governor Obaseki yesterday ordered the release of the arrested #EndSARS Protesters in Benin City.

In a statement, Dcn Osaigbovo urged all Edolites to desist from any frivolous activity that is capable of derailing the peace and tranquility we enjoy in the state and the nations at large.

He also appealed to all security officials to protect lives and properties of Edo citizens rather than the killing of our teaming youths.

He called on Edo sons and daughters to strive for a great state devoid of idle youths, by putting on efforts that will complement that of the governor in the creation of sustainable jobs for our teaming young men and women.

While commending the work done so far by governor Obaseki, he prayed for God’s grace and protection for the governor.

Dcn Osaigbovo also prayed for a peaceful swearing in ceremony into his second term in office.